Improved social welfare sought through sport promotion

The International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS), which aims to promote charity and improve society through sports, has entered into a corporate partnership with Tokyo Verdy, a soccer club in the J2 League, becoming a uniform sponsor.

ISPS, which is chaired by Haruhisa Handa, supports many sports both in and outside of Japan under the belief that sports contribute to social welfare in the world.

Tokyo Verdy’s uniform now has a large “ISPS HANDA” logo across the chest. The same logo will also be seen on the club’s placards, billboards and other places.

“Soccer is a great sport that can beat poverty and other social problems. A ball is all that is needed to play soccer. The young players will form friendships with their teammates and learn sportsmanship,” Handa said in a news conference at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, on Jan. 14.

The ISPS supports Fives Futbol, a movement to make soccer fields in cities and promote soccer in South Africa, and has become a main sponsor for the Mpumalanga Black Aces F.C., which is now FC Cape Town.

Through such experiences, ISPS has realized the great potential of soccer as it teaches a variety of important lessons such as the importance of following rules, bettering communication skills to create strong teamwork, self-improvement training by setting high goals and nurturing human relationships through exchanges with fans and supporters, Handa said.

“Soccer can also save children from loneliness and the temptation to get involved in illegal drugs and other harmful activities,” he said.

The ISPS will become the main partner with New Zealand Football in March. It has also become the main sponsor for the Chatham Cup, which was founded in 1923, making it one of the oldest soccer tournaments in New Zealand.

While the ISPS has been involved in soccer outside Japan, it has also been looking to form partnerships in Japan.

Handa is impressed with Tokyo Verdy’s efforts to train young players. The club focuses on training soccer players from elementary school through high school to find talented potential stars. Tokyo Verdy is the first Japanese soccer club to implement such a system to identify and train skilled players.

Thus, the club, one of the original 10 teams when the J. League was founded in 1992, established youth, junior youth and junior teams. Additionally, it had established many branches across Japan to promote soccer even before J. League’s creation.

In 1981, it created NTV Beleza, a women’s soccer team, which, together with its sister team NTV Menina, plays the central role in Japanese women’s soccer. Many Olympians are players or former players of the two teams.

“We would like to express our genuine admiration for (Tokyo Verdy’s) efforts to cultivate soccer’s popularity in Japan,” Handa said.

During the news conference, Tokyo Verdy also announced new team members, as well as other corporate partners.

The new members are Hideo Hashimoto, a midfielder from AC Nagano Parceiro in the J3 League, Mitsuru Nagata, a defender from Urawa Red Diamonds in the J. League, Hiroyuki Takeda, a goalkeeper from Serezo Osaka U-23, Keisuke Naito, a goalkeeper from FC Machida Zelvia in the J2 League, Ryota Kajikawa, a midfielder from V-Varen Nagasaki in the J2 League, Tatsuya Uchida, a defender from Gamba Osaka U-23 and Kota Watanabe, a midfielder from Tokyo Verdy Youth.

Corporate partners other than ISPS are Miroku Jyoho Service Co., e grand Co., Goodcom Asset Inc., BRI Group and Misuzu Corp., of which Handa is the president.

The ISPS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sports, such as golf and bowling, under the belief that sports help foster world peace. It also supports blind golf as its founder and chairman Handa, dubbed the father of blind golf in Japan, is the first person in Japan to establish a blind golf club, the forerunner of the JBGA.

Recently, ISPS, which entered into an open-ended partnership with the PGA Tour of Australasia last summer and will be the sole title sponsor of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in March, organized the Blind Golf Japan Open Championship and the ISPS Handa World Blind Golf Championships in Saitama in November. Visually impaired golfers from some 15 countries joined the tournaments.

Also, ISPS held ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in November.

Handa also serves as chairman of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, or IFAC, a nonprofit organization established to promote social welfare activities through music and art events.