Smog-hit Paris tests electric driverless minibus, color-codes car licenses

In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems, Paris officials are experimenting with a self-driving shuttle linking two train stations in the French capital.

Two electric-power EZ10 minibuses, which can carry up to six seated passengers, were put into service Monday and will be tested until early April between the Lyon and Austerlitz stations in Paris. The GPS-guided vehicle is free and will be running seven days a week.

“To respond to the pollution emergency in big urban zones it is urgent to innovate with new transportation systems that are more environmentally friendly,” said Catherine Baratti-Elbaz, head of the local district where the test is taking place.

Jean-Louis Missika, a Paris deputy mayor in charge of innovation, said self-driving vehicles “will change the urban landscape in a spectacular fashion” within the next 20 years.

Conceived by the French company Easymile, the EZ10 will also be tested between two main green spaces in southern Paris later this year. The company said fleets of the small shuttle are already operating in several countries across the world, including the United States.

“Let’s see how people will adopt them, how they will react in a vehicle without a driving wheel and no driver,” Missika said.

With a commercial speed of 15 kph (9 mph), the shuttle has been designed for public transportation to cover short distances. Equipped with a system detecting objects, the EZ10 can adjust its trajectory to avoid obstacles and does not need heavy infrastructure to be operated.

On the Charles de Gaulle bridge linking the two train stations, the shuttles are running on separate lanes and don’t mix with other vehicles in traffic.

Paris on Monday also launched a new color-coded sticker scheme to restrict car use in its latest attempt to curb air pollution many Parisians blame for coughing fits, eye irritation and runny noses.

The “Crit’Air” system bans all diesel-fueled cars registered between January 1997 and December 2000 — identifiable by a gray sticker on the windscreen — from the capital. About 6 percent of France’s 32 million cars fall into this category.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she hoped to get the ban extended from Tuesday to vehicles registered between 2001 and 2005 — color-coded brown and comprising 14 percent of France’s car fleet — to better fight the smog problem. It was not clear whether a final decision had been taken by late on Monday.

Pollution from vehicles in the City of Light often builds up into a grayish haze over the city and is becoming an increasing concern to local health authorities.

An offer of free public transport when smog levels are high has had only limited success. Authorities have also tried to restrict vehicles entering the capital during air pollution spikes on the basis of license plates.

A spokeswoman for the Paris municipal authorities said police would find the color-coded scheme easy to operate. She was not able to estimate how many cars would be affected in the city.

Hidalgo has also increased the cost of parking, banned free parking on Saturdays and the August holiday period, and is turning a highway on both banks of the Seine into a riverside park.

On Monday, several areas of France were shrouded by high levels of ultrafine and health-harming particles emitted by cars, particularly those with diesel engines.

“I can really feel the pollution. I have young children and I can see it on their skin and hair. It’s such a shame that in Paris, which we call the City of Light, we’re not able to fix this problem,” one Parisian, Marie, told Reuters Television.

“I never cough but today I’ve had coughing fits, I have a runny nose, it’s really not nice,” said Henriette Robine, another Parisian.