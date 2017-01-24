Tokyo stocks weaker on worries about U.S. protectionism

Stocks moved on a weak note on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, weighed down by investor worries about the new U.S. government’s protectionist measures.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 103.04 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 18,787.99. On Monday, the key market gauge dived 246.88 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 8.30 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,506.33, after losing 18.83 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a sluggish start following an overnight fall in U.S. equities and the yen’s rise against the dollar.

Concerns grew over U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policy stance after he signed a decision on Monday to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s downside was limited, with the Nikkei average briefly popping up into positive territory in the middle of the morning session. Buying on dips after the previous day’s plunge and hopes for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan supported the market’s downside, according to brokers.

“Investors have begun to be concerned about risks associated with the Trump administration,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

An official of a major securities firm said investors had already expected that the Trump administration would take protectionist policies soon after its inauguration, but such moves were not welcomed in the market.

With investors waiting for details of Trump’s economic stimulus measures, the market will likely continue to be affected by his comments and behavior, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“While showing repeated ups and downs, stocks could remain on a weaker trend until details of Trump’s economic measures, such as the size of infrastructure investments, come out,” Tabei added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,084 to 802 in the TSE’s first section, while 116 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to about 1.87 billion shares from Monday’s about 1.78 billion shares.

Following Trump’s criticism of Japan for “unfair” trade, automakers Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Fuji Heavy and Mazda met with a wave of selling.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui were downbeat after their U.S. peers fell in New York on Monday.

Insurers Sompo Holdings, Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life also retreated as worries grew about deteriorated earnings due to an overnight drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

Mitsubishi Heavy lost ground a day after announcing the fifth delivery postponement for the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the first Japanese-developed passenger jet.

By contrast, Alps Electric and Nidec attracted buying on a news report that the total value of orders received by six major Japanese electronic parts makers in October to December increased for the first time in five quarters.

Also on the plus side were drug maker Otsuka Holdings, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and steel maker JFE Holdings.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished down 80 points at 18,840.