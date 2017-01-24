Dollar weaker around ¥113.30 in late Tokyo

The dollar shed some of its early losses but remained weaker at levels around ¥113.30 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin expressed concerns that a strong dollar may have negative effects on the U.S. economy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.36-36, down from ¥113.47-48 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0738-0738, down from $1.0742-0742, and at ¥121.74-74, down from ¥121.88-89.

In early trading, the dollar fell below ¥112.60 after Mnuchin reportedly said that an excessively strong dollar may negatively affect the U.S. economy in the short-term, a remark apparently aimed at stemming the U.S. currency’s appreciation, market sources said.

After topping ¥113 on buybacks, the greenback came under renewed selling on the back of a fall in Tokyo stock prices. Still, the dollar rose back above ¥113 in late hours.

“The dollar steadily attracted buying on dips at levels around ¥112.50,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

But other market sources said that the dollar remained under selling pressure amid concerns over protectionist policies by the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with business leaders on Monday, Trump criticized Japan for allegedly “unfair” trade in automobiles.

“Market players have no choice but to refrain from buying the dollar actively for now,” an official of a major Japanese bank said.