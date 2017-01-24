China’s Alipay to be accepted at all of Lawson’s Japan stores

Major Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. said Monday that it will accept payments via the Alipay electronic payment platform, which is popular in China, at all its outlets in Japan.

From Tuesday, the Alipay payment service will be available at some 13,000 stores, the biggest number among Japanese retailers that accept Alipay.

Lawson will make its chain more convenient to visitors from China in order to boost sales further, officials said.

Alipay, run by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has the biggest presence in China in terms of the number of users.

Under the platform, payments are settled instantly through bank accounts of shoppers when sales clerks scan bar codes on smartphones of the shoppers at cash registers.

In Japan, Alipay is accepted only at some electronics, department and convenience stores.

Foreign visitors who shop for everyday items at convenience stores “are increasing,” Lawson Chairman Genichi Tamatsuka told a press conference, adding that they are “very important customers.”

The trend marks a contrast to the bakugai shopping binges widely seen years ago in which Chinese visitors snapped up big-ticket items such as home electronics and jewelry.

Lawson’s move is likely to lead convenience store rivals and other retailers handling everyday items, such as supermarkets, to accept Alipay.