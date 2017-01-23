Survivors recall dark ordeal in avalanche-buried Italy inn as hope fades of finding more alive

Rescuers digging through an Italian hotel buried by an avalanche reported hearing no signs of life Sunday from the 24 people still missing inside and appealed for equipment to help them penetrate the ruins where they say air pockets might be sustaining more survivors.

Rescue crews last reported hearing voices from the snow-entombed Hotel Rigopiano on Friday, when four children and five adults were located alive in small spaces that contained enough air for them to breathe.

Among them were Vincenzo Forti and Giorgia Galassi, a couple who huddled with another woman in the gap where a girder split a sofa and ate dirty ice to stay hydrated, a friend of the couple told reporters at Pescara hospital Sunday.

Forti, who is in his 20s, “now … realizes he is a miraculous survivor. Also considering where he was — a square meter in the cold, without lights, with a broken sofa, a girder splitting it up,” the friend, Luigi Valiante, said.

Five people have been confirmed dead in the avalanche that hit the resort on Wednesday evening while its guests were waiting for a snow plow to clear the road so they could evacuate.

The number of people thought to be still inside the hotel was increased from 23 to 24 Sunday, officials said. One of the rescued survivors told authorities about a young Senegalese worker at the resort who had not been included in previous counts.

Rescuers told reporters Sunday they have detected other air pockets in the hotel wreckage. But they haven’t been able to reach all those areas yet.

Impassable mountain roads have left crews without equipment like cranes that could help them remove the piles of ice and snow more quickly.

About 60 people at a time have been relying on shovels and their hands to dig farther into the hotel.

“We hope we can get heavier equipment in, the snow is getting heavier,” Alessandro Sciucchi, a member of an Alpine rescue team, told Sky24 TV at the coordination center in the nearby town of Penne.

Asked about hearing signs of life, Sciucchi replied: “There aren’t any signs, so hope is growing weaker.” But he stressed that efforts to find survivors were going nonstop, with roughly 200 crew members working in shifts.

The fate of the woman who was trapped with Forti and Galassi, and of a man whom Forti described as being somewhat farther away, was not immediately clear.

Until their cellphone batteries ran out, the survivors had some light. Then it was just dark and cold, Valiante said.

“But ice was the only resource they had, to put something into their mouths,” he said.

The massiveness of the avalanche became more apparent as experts studied the area.

Lt. Col. Vincenzo Romeo, of the Carabinieri paramilitary police’s mountain weather unit, said the equivalent of the weight of “3,500 big-rigged trucks, fully loaded” had smashed into the hotel after days of heavy snowfall.

The avalanche weighed an estimated 40,000-60,000 tons when it first crushed the hotel, Romeo said. In the days since, the snow has become heavier as it has gotten icier, and now weighs an estimated 120,000 tons, he said.

The snow mass that broke off the mountainside barreled down a slope with a 35-degree angle and traveled some 2 km (1 mile) on its route straight into the resort, Romeo said.

Several powerful earthquakes had rocked the central Apennines area only hours before the avalanche. But Romeo said experts say the snow slide was triggered “not so much by earthquake, but by the accumulation of snow combined with strong winds, which created drifts.”

Survivors recounted how they ate snow to stay hydrated and sang to keep their spirits up while huddling in pitch black, cramped cavities in the mangled wreckage of the Hotel Rigopiano.

Their traumatic tales emerged as rescuers said they hoped to find some of the people still unaccounted for, more than 48 hours after they last detected signs of life in the icy ruins.

“Even if there are no signs of life, you could drill through a wall and suddenly there’d be contact. That’s what happened with the other survivors,” said firefighters spokesman Luca Cari.

A Senegalese man who worked at the hotel was added to the list of missing after a statement by one of the survivors. He had not been on staff lists and no friends or family had reported him as missing.

The avalanche hit the hotel at dusk Wednesday with a force police have calculated as the equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded articulated trucks hurtling down a steep slope at 100 kph.

Four days later, rescue teams were working round the clock with only two-hour rest breaks to ensure the first responders most familiar with the layout maximize their time on site.

The risk of another avalanche remained high, as snow and fog continued to hamper the rescue effort in the mountains of central Italy.

Cari said he was confident some rooms at the back of the hotel were intact because of the protection they had from a thick wall.

“The problem is getting to them,” he said. “The holes we are climbing down into are narrow, and then we have to break through very thick walls to get into rooms, hoping to find someone inside.”

The survivors extracted so far, five adults and four children, were trapped for 40 hours before rescuers made contact.

“I’m Georgia and I’m alive,” student Georgia Galassi, 22, recalled saying. “It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever said.”

Galassi and her boyfriend, Vincenzo Forti, 25, had to wait another 18 hours before they were finally extracted, unscathed, early Saturday, the rescuers having concentrated on the children.

The survivors were all waiting to leave the hotel when the avalanche sent them flying.

“When I came round we were on the ground, bruised but not really hurt,” Georgia said. “It was pitch black, the only thing we could hear were the voices of the others near us, echoing.”

Her boyfriend told visitors on Sunday that he, Georgia and Giampaolo Matrone, whose arm was crushed by the impact, were squashed together in an area of around a square meter.

Using mobile phone lights before the batteries ran out, the survivors established they were spread across four separate pockets.

One of them, Francesca Bronzi, was alone, unable to stand because of a giant wooden beam.

“It was very claustrophobic but the worst thing was the thirst, I was constantly wetting my lips with ice and dirty snow,” she said.

Another collapsed beam had come to a halt inches above the head of 8-year-old Gianfilippo Parete, according to his mother Adriana.

“I hugged him and I think we stayed like that for the rest of the time, day and night.”

Gianfilippo’s sister, 6-year-old Ludovica, was with two other boys in the adjacent remains of the hotel games room.

“Fortunately the mamma could hear her daughter and help her to stay calm,” Georgia said.

The student said her partner had emerged as the leader of the group, singing whenever spirits flagged.

“He kept us all up. He gave the group strength,” she said. “I just felt like I was trapped in a box. I cried a lot.”

As well as the nine pulled out, there were two survivors who were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck. Six bodies had been found by Sunday evening, including both parents of one of the boy survivors.

The disaster followed powerful earthquakes in the region earlier Wednesday combined with snowfalls not seen in half a century.

An investigation has been opened into the disaster. It could lead to manslaughter charges with questions mounting over whether the luxury spa should ever have been built, and if it should have been evacuated before the avalanche.

Broadcaster Rai reported Sunday that the hotel’s owner asked authorities to help evacuate the hotel before the avalanche.

It quoted an email in which he described the situation as “worrying” and the guests as terrified because of the tremors and heavy snow.

Italian rescue workers found the body of a man in the wreckage of the hotel, the Italian fire service said on Sunday, implying that 23 people were still missing as the search operation continues.

“At Hotel Rigopiano, at 1645 CET, the fire brigade located the dead body of one of the missing people,” the fire service said in a tweet.

The death toll now stands at six. Nine people, including four children, were pulled alive from the piles of rubble and snow on Saturday.

The luxury Hotel Rigopiano, located at the foot of a mountain chain in the central Italian region of Abruzzo, was hit on Wednesday by an avalanche initial reports speculated was caused by an earthquake.

“Operations continue, both inside and outside the hotel, there is no change in the numbers (of saved and dead people),” fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari said later.

An official from the national protection agency told reporters that efforts were being made to find alternative routes into the hotel.

Nine of the 11 survivors are still hospitalized in the nearby city of Pescara, with some of them expected to leave as soon as Monday.

Some rescue workers said they did not rule out finding more survivors, almost four days after the disaster.

Emanuele Cherubini, a helicopter paramedic, told Reuters that the hotel “is full of places to shelter in … so if someone had the good fortune to find one of those places with an air pocket … ”

He added that saving three children was a very moving experience for him, despite all he had seen in the past.

Maj. Marco Amoriello said rescue efforts were continuing, despite the difficult weather conditions and forecasts, which were “not looking good.”

“We certainly won’t be stopping because of that,” Amoriello said.

“Thank you for being close, and for the real help you are bringing,” said Pope Francis on Sunday at his weekly Angelus audience, referring to those involved in the rescue and relief operations and asking people to pray for them and the families of the victims.

Towns in the snowbound region of Abruzzo, one of the areas devastated by the deadly earth tremors of recent months, are now suffering from the poor weather, with thousands of people still without electricity and phone connections.