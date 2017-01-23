62 soldiers go on trial in Istanbul for alleged part in coup

Dozens of officers and soldiers went on trial Monday in Istanbul for their alleged role in the failed military coup in July.

The 28 officers and 34 privates allegedly seized control of Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the night of the attempt.

They are accused of crimes against the state and face life terms in prison if convicted.

Some of the defendants have denied the charges, insisting they were led to believe they were taking part in a drill.

Turkey blames the coup on the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and is engaged in a massive purge of his followers from government jobs. Gulen denies any involvement.

Monday’s trial is the first in Istanbul for military officers. Twenty-nine police are already on trial for allegedly failing to protect the president.

Meanwhile, the government has created a committee to review objections in cases relating to the mass dismissals across state institutions and closures that followed the coup attempt.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Monday the seven-person committee would review decisions on those who have been fired and associations that have been closed down.

Authorities have dismissed more than 100,000 civil servants and detained thousands of people in sweeping purges that have alarmed rights groups.

“If some wrong decisions were taken, it is an effective internal judicial procedure, and we believe that it will be run objectively,” said Kurtulmus.

The committee has a two-year mandate. The government has also reduced the pre-trial detention period and restored access to lawyers for detainees.

Turkey is currently under a state of emergency.