Two animal handlers injured in lion attack at media facility in Chiba

A lion attacked and seriously injured two caretakers Monday at a facility housing animals used for filming and photo shoots in Chiba Prefecture, local emergency services said.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s received bites to their heads and legs when they were washing the lion in a cage at the Shonan Animal Production facility around 11 a.m.

Another woman in her 20s was present when the incident took place. One employee of the agency said they were apparently cleaning the lion ahead of filming or a photo shoot. The lion, reportedly a 10-year-old male, was chained and did not escape.

The facility also houses dogs, cats and horses, according to the agency’s website.