Japan’s education ministry proposes revisions to basic policy on bullying

The education ministry on Monday proposed revisions in the country’s basic policy on the handling of bullying at schools.

Under the revisions, presented to an expert panel for discussions, a three-month absence of offensive behavior would be required for a bullying case to be viewed as resolved.

The revisions are intended to prevent teachers and other personnel from drawing easy conclusions that instances of bullying have been eliminated.

A mere apology from a bully cannot be said to terminate bullying, the ministry said in its revision proposal.

The ministry also said that a victim of bullying has to be recognized as physically and emotionally sound before such misbehavior can be judged to be over.

A victim mentality in children is underscored among criteria for judging bullying even in cases of fighting or playing, the revision proposal said. The current basic policy excludes fighting from the definition of bullying.

The proposal stressed the need for schools to systematically respond to bullying to prevent individual school staff from carrying responsibility themselves if they find bullying or are asked to provide advice by bullied children.

The ministry urged school personnel to record information related to bullying appropriately.

It also recommended that children’s parents and local residents be allowed to assess schools from the number of reported cases of bullying and preventive measures by the schools against such aggressive behavior.

Under the revisions, the evaluators are also expected to assess the meeting of targets set by schools for the number of questionnaires and interviews they conduct and bullying-related training at schools.

The ministry proposed guidelines for investigations to be conducted by schools and education boards into bullying cases that brought grave consequences for the victims, urging them to understand how the bullied children felt and carefully explain their findings.

It plans to revise the basic policy by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31 based on opinions at the expert panel. The government is required to compile such a basic policy by the law aimed at preventing bullying at schools.