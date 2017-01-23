Japan to double number of national park keepers to boost nature tourism

The Environment Ministry will double the number of rangers operating the nation’s 33 national parks to around 200 by fiscal 2020 as part of government efforts to attract more foreign visitors to nature tourism, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The ministry is aiming to more than double the number of foreign nationals visiting the national parks to 10 million in 2020, as Japan seeks to increase the number of foreign visitors to 40 million in that year when Tokyo hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The number of foreign tourists hit a record 24.04 million in 2016.

By hiring more personnel responsible for conservation of the parks, the ministry hopes to improve its nature-tourism programs, such as a moss viewing tour at Akan National Park in Hokkaido and upgrading cycling courses in Aso-Kuju National Park in Kumamoto and Oita prefectures.

Around 100 rangers currently work at the 33 national parks or nearby offices in Japan to protect nature, including rare species, and to operate visitor centers.

The Environment Ministry plans to increase the number of rangers by 25 in fiscal 2017 starting in April.