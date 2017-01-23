Itoigawa holds annual monkfish festival to cheer locals on a month after inferno

Some 5,500 people joined an annual monkfish festival in Itoigawa on Sunday, after a massive fire occurred in the Niigata Prefecture city one month ago.

The festival’s organizer once considered canclling the event, but decided to hold it to cheer up residents, an official of the city’s tourism association said.

The same day, the Itoigawa Municipal Government started accepting applications for financial aid from fire victims.

Satoru Tamura, 40, who works for a welfare organization in Joetsu, also in Niigata, said, “I wish afflicted people can overcome difficulties and put their lives back in order.” He came here with his four family members, taking an Echigo Tokimeki Railway Co. train by purchasing tickets sold to support Itoigawa’s reconstruction.

“I hope sufficient administrative support will be given to the victims,” said a 60-year-old man from Toyama.

The festival has been held every winter, when monkfish are in season.