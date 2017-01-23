Evacuation order lifted as Wakayama refinery fire abates

A fire at an oil refinery that forced nearby residents to evacuate Sunday in Wakayama Prefecture subsided early Monday.

The evacuation order for some 3,000 residents was lifted by local authorities shortly after 4 a.m., NHK reported.

According to local police and fire departments, no injuries have been reported in the fire at a TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. refinery in the city of Arita.

Although no more flames could be seen at the plant early Monday, police, firefighters as well as Arita city officials have yet to confirm whether the fire had been fully contained, NHK said.

They will wait until flammable gases remaining in the compound are completely burned out before they start inspections, according to NHK.

After the fire began at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, a pall of black smoke hung over the area for hours.

A unit producing lubricant oil is believed to have caught fire, according to firefighters and company officials. No explosion occurred.