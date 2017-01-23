Dozens evacuated in Hong Kong after WWII bomb found near campus

Dozens of people were evacuated Monday after a World War II bomb was discovered at a construction site in Hong Kong, near a university campus and staff quarters.

Building workers and residents of a university hall were moved after the 500-pound (227 kg) U.S.-made bomb was unearthed on Pok Fu Lam Road, local news site Apple Daily reported.

The bomb was to be detonated on site Monday evening, reports said.

Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.

U.S. and allied air forces bombed Japanese occupiers after the then-British colony fell.

Last year police disposed of eight explosive devices found by a hiker.

In 2014 police defused a wartime bomb weighing nearly one ton, the largest yet found in the city. More than 2,200 people were evacuated.