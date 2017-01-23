Government to eliminate discrepancy in legal marriage age for men and women

The government has decided to set the legal age for marriage at 18 for both men and women, according to sources.

It plans to submit a bill to the current Diet session to revise the Civil Code, lowering the age of adulthood from 20 to 18. Adjusting the legal age for marriage and unifying it for both men and women are in line with the move, the sources said.

The current Civil Code allows males aged 18 or 19 and females between 16 and 19 to marry before the age of majority with the consent of their parents.

The current regulation was set about 70 years ago, soon after the end of World War II. Women were able to marry two years earlier than men because it was believed that the physical development of women is faster than that of men.

A 2016 report by the Japan Federation of Women’s Organizations, however, blasted the regulations, saying that “standardizing the legal marriage age at 18 is a must” since the United Nations Children’s Fund considers those who are wed under the age of 18 as partaking in “child marriages.” The group submits a petition each year to the government demanding the Civil Code be revised.

According to reports, the United Nation’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women has also blasted the Civil Code, labeling it “discriminatory” in 2003, with regards to the male-female age discrepancy.

Moreover, the Liberal Democratic Party’s Headquarters for Promoting Women’s Active Participation proposed in 2015 to ban the gender-age discrepancy following the U.N.’s announcement in 2014 that such marriages can be in violation of human rights.

The Legislative Council of the Ministry of Justice recommended in 1996 and again in 2009 that the age be changed to 18 for both genders.

Under such conditions, Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda announced in September that the government would submit a bill to standardize the legal marriage age for both sexes.

It is aiming to submit the bill to the ongoing ordinary Diet session and hopes to put the new element of the Civil Code into effect in 2021.

Of 528,563 women in Japan who were married for the first time in 2015, roughly 0.3 percent, or 1,351, were 16 or 17 years old, according to a demographic statistics released by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

Those statistics also showed that the average age of marriage has been “rising year by year.”

For men, this was 30.7 years old in 2015 and 29 for women the same year. The previous report, released in 2005, saw average ages of 29.8 for men and 28 for women that year.