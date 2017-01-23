Keidanren chief urges member firms to hike pay as spring wage talks kick off

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), urged member companies Monday to increase pay on an annual basis, including bonuses and allowances, as part of this year’s spring wage negotiations, known as shunto.

Following the 2015 Christmas Day overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old female employee at ad giant Dentsu Inc., Sakakibara also asked member firms to promote changes in workplace culture.

“Top management will play a leading role in changing Japan’s corporate culture of highly evaluating employees who work long hours,” Sakakibara said during a speech at a two-day management-labor forum organized by Keidanren. The forum effectively marked the start of the 2017 shunto talks.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked businesses to carry out wage hikes for the fourth consecutive year. It has called for pay hikes that at least match last year’s growth, with emphasis on pay-scale hikes.

Thanks to steep stock price advances and the yen’s rapid weakening since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last November, the corporate earnings environment has improved in Japan.

“Backed by this tailwind, the Japanese economy will likely strengthen its recovery moves,” Sakakibara said. “In order to help Japan get out of deflation and realize sustainable economic growth, we must carry forward the momentum of wage hikes.”

Due to downside risks, such as Trump’s protectionist inclinations and an economic slowdown in China, however, corporate managers have been cautious about pay-scale hikes, which expand their fixed costs.

Hard bargaining is expected this year’s negotiations, with management teams looking to reach settlements based on higher annual wages and labor unions adhering to their demands for pay-scale hikes.

In this year’s talks, attention will also focus on workplace reform, including reduced working hours.

The management and labor sides plan to discuss cutting prescribed working hours, increasing wages for nonregular workers and devising measures to prevent employees from quitting to provide nursing care for aging family members.