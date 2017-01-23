Nikkei tumbles below ¥19,000 after Trump inauguration

The benchmark Nikkei average fell back to close below 19,000 on Monday, hurt by the yen’s ascent following Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

The 225-issue Nikkei lost 246.88 points, or 1.29 percent, to finish at 18,891.03 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, falling for the first time in four trading days. On Friday, it rose 65.66 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 18.83 points, or 1.23 percent, at 1,514.63, after advancing 5.31 points on the previous trading day. The index also posted the first lower finish in four sessions.

A wide range of issues met with selling from the beginning of trading Monday, the first trading day in Japan after Trump took office Friday, causing the Nikkei to lose more than 250 points shortly after opening.

The higher yen, which came on the heels of Trump’s inaugural address, battered export-oriented names, such as automakers, brokers said.

The market was also bruised by selling to generate funds for buying shares in drug maker Otsuka Holdings, which was to become a Nikkei component Tuesday to replace Mitsumi Electric, they said. Mitsumi is set to be delisted following its business integration with Minebea.

The Nikkei briefly trimmed its loss to retake 19,000 in the afternoon as the market drew buying on dips. But stocks came under renewed selling toward the close in line with the yen’s further appreciation.

Trump’s address clarified his protectionist stance, although it gave no fresh clues to the market, brokers said.

Following his inauguration, the Trump administration announced plans to pull the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Concerns over Trump’s protectionist moves dampened the dollar (versus the yen), leading to a fall in Tokyo stocks,” Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, while noting that selling related to the replacement of the Nikkei average component was blamed as the main cause of day’s fall.

“But the stock market drew some buying in the afternoon from investors who missed the Trump rally,” or the stock price uptrend since his victory in the U.S. presidential election in November, Ota added.

Following the closely watched inaugural address by Trump, investor attention will shift to his administration’s specific economic measures, as well as corporate earnings and economic indicators due out this week, an official at a major securities firm said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,554 to 375 on the TSE’s first section, while 74 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.777 billion shares from Friday’s 1.791 billion.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurers Sompo Holdings, Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine met with selling.

The higher yen beat automakers Toyota, Honda, Fuji Heavy and Mazda, and technology firms Hitachi, Panasonic and TDK.

In contrast, motor maker Nidec, drugmaker Shionogi and measurement equipment maker Keyence were buoyant.

Toshiba surged on a media report that four foreign funds have declared their bids to invest in a flash memory company to be spun off from the electronics and machinery giant, which is struggling amid huge losses from its nuclear power plant business in the United States.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was down 240 points at 18,920.