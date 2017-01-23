Dollar sinks below ¥113.50 in Tokyo as protectionist fears take hold

The dollar sank below ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Monday, dragged down by growing concerns over the protectionist policy suggested by the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.47-48, down from ¥114.78-80 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0742-0742, up from $1.0673-0673, and at ¥121.88-89, down from ¥122.50-50.

After slipping below ¥113.80 in early trading, the dollar drew buybacks from Japanese importers and rose to around ¥114.

But it came under renewed selling later reflecting a plunge in Tokyo stocks.

“The dollar met with selling triggered chiefly by a drop in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields in off-hours trading,” a currency broker said.

The greenback was pressured by position-adjustment selling after Trump indicated his stance of taking a protectionist trade policy in his inaugural address Friday, market sources said.

“Although there are many dollar-positive factors in the medium term, such as fiscal stimulus measures seen to be taken by the Trump administration and expectations for interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, many investors are now paying attention to (Trump’s) protectionist agenda,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm said.

“Investors are finding it difficult to buy the dollar in a full-fledged manner because they have yet to confirm details of Trump’s economic policy,” one market source said.