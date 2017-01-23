Dakota Access-linked Louisiana oil pipeline plan, environmental foes set to face off

Louisiana environmental groups are gearing up for round two in a battle against a proposed 163-mile oil pipeline that would stretch across south Louisiana from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin and east to St. James.

A public hearing last week for a required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit drew more than 400 supporters and opponents. Many of the opponents gathered before the hearing and decried a project they fear will foul the state’s wetlands and water.

A second hearing is set Feb. 8 for a permit needed from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. That permit is for the roughly 16 miles that will pass close enough to the coast to receive special attention under the state’s Coastal Zone program.

The Advocate reports (bit.ly/2jLGgzo ) the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline project is being jointly pursued by subsidiaries of Phillips 66, Sunoco Logistics and Energy Transfer Partners, all three of which have a stake in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“I expect we will have a bigger turnout, because people are fired up,” said Anne Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade environmental group. “… This opposition is really unprecedented.”

The proposed pipeline would cross 11 parishes. It would link Louisiana refineries to a major oil-and-gas hub in Texas that connects to larger pipelines throughout North America, including the Dakota Access pipeline between North Dakota and Illinois that has been the subject of intense and ongoing protests.

Supporters argue that the $750 million project would boost the Louisiana economy and offer a safer alternative to moving crude oil with trucks, trains and barges.

The subject of next month’s hearing is the DNR permit needed for portions of the pipeline that would pass through state-designated Coastal Zones in St. James and Assumption parishes, said DNR Communications Director Patrick Courreges.

He said DNR will assess the potential impact the project might have on coastal wetlands.

“The whole goal of the program is no net loss,” Courreges said.

DNR began reviewing the permit early last year and initially closed the public comment period in May, but Courreges said the agency decided to hold a public hearing based on the increasing amount of attention the project has received in recent months.

“When this project was originally being looked at, there wasn’t that much interest,” he said.

There is no firm timeline for a decision on either the Corps permit or the DNR permit.

Rolfes said the pipeline company can expect continued protests to block the project, even if it receives the required approvals from regulators who she accused of generally doing “big oil’s bidding.”

“They will not lay this pipeline,” she vowed.

The DNR public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Assumption Parish Public Library in Napoleonville.