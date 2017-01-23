Hon Hai chief confirms $7 billion U.S. investment in works

The head of Taiwan’s tech giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. confirmed Sunday he is considering a $7 billion investment to make flat panels in the United States in a joint project with Japan’s SoftBank.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced before taking office a $50 billion deal by the two firms that he said would bring 50,000 jobs. Trump was speaking in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York alongside SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, is a major supplier to Apple. It had earlier said it was in “preliminary discussions” with U.S. officials about a potential investment but gave no details.

“I have discussed with my major clients about going to (the U.S.) and they are also willing to invest, including Apple,” Terry Gou told reporters in Taipei after the company’s year-end party.

The firm is the world’s largest contract electronics maker and best known for assembling products for international brands such as Apple and Sony.

“Pennsylvania is active and I urge other states to act more quickly or I will sign the contract with Pennsylvania,” he said, adding that the investment could create 30,000-50,000 jobs.

Foxconn is still waiting to see the tax policies of the new U.S. government and what incentives state authorities can offer, such as cheap land and electricity, Gou added.

Hon Hai employs around a million workers at its factories across China and has operations in over 10 countries.

Last year it took over struggling Sharp after acquiring a 66 percent stake for $3.7 billion in a move Gou described as “really worth it.”

In the U.S., it has a plant in Virginia for packaging and engineering that employes over 400 people. It has also announced a $40 million investment in a facility in Pennsylvania to build precision tools and develop a robotics program.

Gou said Foxconn aims to raise investment in China this year to try to boost Sharp’s market share in the country, but denied reports he had been pressured by China over his U.S. investment plan.

Almost immediately after he won the November election, Trump angered China by accepting a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. He further upset Beijing when he threatened to get tough with what he sees as unfair Chinese trade practices and suggested that the “one China” policy is negotiable.