North Korean newspaper runs short article on Trump inauguration on daily’s last page

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, on Sunday reported on Donald Trump officially becoming the U.S. president.

A short article appeared at the bottom of the last page of the daily, stating simply that the businessman-turned-Republican politician was sworn in Friday and that “the inauguration was held in Washington D.C.” It included no assessment or commentary.

Since Trump’s November election victory, North Korea has refrained from conducting military provocations, apparently in anticipation of the new administration’s policy toward Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, Japan, the United States and South Korea remain on alert following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent announcement that his country has entered the final stage of preparing to test-launch a long-range missile.