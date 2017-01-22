Search for Italy avalanche survivors makes headway; Migrants pitch in

Using saws, shovels and their gloved hands, rescue workers advanced slowly Saturday through the wreckage of an avalanche-hit hotel in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, where they searched for signs of more survivors among the 23 missing guests and staff.

Falling snow reduced visibility and raised new fears that a fresh wall of snow could suddenly barrel down upon the emergency workers in the Apennines mountains. Rescuers were working around the clock and said the risk of a new avalanche was very high.

By Saturday, nine survivors and five bodies had been pulled out of the Hotel Rigopiano, which was engulfed on Wednesday. One survivor underwent surgery for a crushed arm, while the others were reported in good condition.

The rescued included all four children inside the hotel when the avalanche hit.

Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo said noises were heard Saturday, but it was not immediately clear if they were caused by survivors.

Meanwhile, a group of asylum-seeking African migrants joined volunteers on Saturday to help the relief effort.

Originally from Senegal and Guinea, the young migrants had previously done volunteer humanitarian work in Turin and offered to help after the region was hit by multiple earthquakes.

“They asked if they could give a hand,” said Red Cross spokesman Ensa D’Alessandro.

“They’ve been volunteering with the Red Cross for the last two years and have specialized in logistics. We are setting up a tent for the rescue teams at the avalanche site, where rescuers can rest and recuperate. The boys will be working in the tent in shifts, giving a hand to the cook and helping out wherever needed.”

Among the migrants taking part in the effort on Saturday was baby-faced Barry Misbaou, 20, from Guinea.

“The situation is difficult, it’s not easy for us because it’s the first time we’ll have done anything like this,” he said. “We’re finding it difficult because we’re not used to the cold and we’re foreigners, but this is life and we have to do what we can because it’s good to help people, especially victims.

“We’re here now to go and work at the hotel but we don’t know what will happen.”

Most of the migrants seeking asylum in Italy arrive from North Africa after perilous overland journeys and even more dangerous crossings of the Mediterranean, which almost invariably end with their overcrowded boats having to be rescued by the Italian coast guard.

They are barred from taking paid work at the beginning of Italy’s asylum application procedure and jobs are thin on the ground afterwards.

This situation has led many to seek opportunities to volunteer with some wanting to return the favor after benefiting from the support of humanitarian organizations.

Others say they want to give something back to Italy in the face of complaints from far-right politicians that they drain resources from native Italians, or simply to keep themselves busy while their status is resolved.