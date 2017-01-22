African troops enter Gambia to secure Barrow’s return after Jammeh stands down as president

As as controversy erupted over the assurances offered to Yahya Jammeh to guarantee his exit, West African troops entered Gambia on Sunday to secure President Adama Barrow’s arrival from neighboring Senegal.

Jammeh flew out of Gambia on Saturday, ending 22 years at the helm of the tiny West African nation, and landed in Equatorial Guinea a few hours later. He is expected to settle there with his family.

The Senegalese general leading a joint force of troops from five African nations said soldiers had nonetheless entered Gambia to “control strategic points to ensure the safety of the population and facilitate . . . Barrow’s assumption of his role.”

A journalist in the Gambian border town of Farafenni saw a convoy crossing the frontier on Sunday morning, which would leave them several hours to reach Banjul.

Senegalese forces briefly crossed into the former British colony Thursday but pulled out shortly afterward, with Sunday’s troop movement the first by soldiers from the joint force.

Marcel Alain de Souza, a top official with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which organized the deployment, said pro-Jammeh elements and mercenaries remained on the ground and had open fired as troops crossed the border.

“They were neutralized,” he said in a statement.

De Souza said the country “could not be left open” for long, however, and that Barrow must be in place “as soon as possible.”

“A country must have a government, but the security conditions required the troops we have sent to secure Banjul and other towns,” he said.

Following Barrow’s win in the Dec. 1 election, Jammeh refused to step down, triggering weeks of uncertainty that almost ended in a full military intervention.

The longtime leader, wearing his habitual white flowing robes, waved to supporters before boarding a small, unmarked plane at Banjul airport alongside Guinea President Alpha Conde after two days of talks over a departure deal.

He left behind a small minority of die-hard supporters, some of whom wept as his plane departed.

The choice of Equatorial Guinea for his exile helped ease concerns that Jammeh might interfere in his nation’s politics if he stayed in Guinea, whose border is not far from The Gambia’s eastern region.

The strongman personally controlled certain sections of the security forces, and his long tenure was marked by systematic rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detention.

But critics have raised concerns over the wording of a statement issued by the U.N., ECOWAS and the African Union that seemed to offer Jammeh comfortable guarantees for his future.

“No legislative measures” will be taken that would infringe the “dignity, security, safety and rights” of Jammeh or his family, it said, noting that he can return whenever he wants and that property “lawfully” belonging to him will not be seized.

Equatorial Guinea is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court, meaning Jammeh will not be extradited in the event he is charged with crimes against humanity or other serious offenses.

One Banjul-based diplomat described the provision for Jammeh to return to Gambia without hindrance as ill-advised.

Experts said the document is not legally binding and will be left to the interpretation of the new government.

Jammeh took power in a 1994 coup from the country’s only other president since independence from Britain, Dawda Jawara, making this Gambia’s first democratic transition of power.