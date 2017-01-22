LDP heavyweight Nikai backs Abe running for third term as ruling party leader

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed support Sunday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving a third term as party president, while ruling out a general election in the near future.

In an interview Nikai said he will support Abe if he runs in the LDP presidential race this fall, citing Abe’s high international credibility.

“It will be just fine for him to serve a long period of time as (party) president,” the veteran lawmaker said.

On the prospects of Abe dissolving the House of Representatives and holding a general election, Nikai said, “We have a lot of work to be done.”

The LDP, which forms the ruling coalition with the smaller Komeito party, is set to change an in-house rule at its party convention in March to allow the party president to serve a third term or up to nine years.

If it passes it means Abe, who assumed the LDP presidency in 2012, will be able to seek a third term.