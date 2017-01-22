Kishida says Japan needs to confirm Senkaku commitment by Trump administration

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that Japan needs to have the new U.S. administration’s word on the defense of the Senkaku Islands under the Japan-U.S. security treaty.

“It is important to confirm the U.S. commitment” to defend the Japanese-administered East China Sea islands, also claimed by China, Kishida told reporters.

He added that Japan will try to confirm this at a bilateral summit being arranged in early February.

Also commenting on the announcement by the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump that the United States will pull the plug on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, Kishida stressed that free trade is the source of global growth.

The TPP will lead to economic growth in all member countries, also including Japan, Kishida said.

Meanwhile, Japanese political party leaders have voiced worries about the possible emergence of protectionism in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.

Masahiko Komura, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters Saturday that if countries put priority only on their own interests, the global economy will be devastated. “We need to carefully monitor (Trump’s) ‘America First’ policy,” he said.

To prevent the Trump administration from nixing the TPP agreement, it is necessary to help Trump understand the free trade pact is beneficial to the U.S. economy, he noted.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, said in a statement that the Japanese government should tackle the protectionism issue while keeping a close eye on the new U.S. administration’s policies. He then called for an early Japan-U.S. summit.

Renho, president of the leading opposition Democratic Party, said that the Trump policies announced so far, including the withdrawal from the TPP, are too protectionist. “I’m concerned,” she said.

“Now that the TPP is on the brink of collapse, we will rigorously ask the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about plans to cope with the situation,” she said.

Kazuo Shii, chief of the Japanese Communist Party, issued a statement expressing worries about the U.S. government implementing hegemonic policies.

Warning that Tokyo could be forced to make unilateral concessions in trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Shii demanded the Abe government scrap foreign policies “obsequious to the United States.”

Ichiro Matsui, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai, said in a statement that Japan should calmly respond to changes in the United States.