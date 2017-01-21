Inauguration demonstrations turn violent in Washington; protests against Trump held around America and the world

Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering their rage against the new president in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades to prevent the chaos from spilling into Trump’s formal procession and evening balls.

Several spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump, climate justice now,” “Let freedom ring” and “Free Palestine.”

But about a mile (1.6 km) from the National Mall, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses— including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald’s — as they denounced capitalism and Trump. Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters to help contain the violence, which erupted periodically throughout the day.

“They began to destroy property, throw objects at people, through windows. A large percentage of this small group was armed with crowbars and hammers,” said the city’s interim police chief, Peter Newsham.

Six officers suffered minor injuries, he said.

The confrontation began an hour before Trump took the oath of office. It escalated several hours later as the crowd of protesters swelled to more than 1,000, some wearing gas masks and with arms chained together inside PVC pipe. One said the demonstrators were “bringing in the cavalry.”

When some crossed police lines, taunting, “Put the pigs in the ground,” police charged with batons and pepper spray, as well as stun grenades, which are used to shock and disperse crowds. Loud booms echoed through the streets about six blocks from where Trump would soon hold his inaugural parade.

Some protesters picked up bricks and concrete from the sidewalk and hurled them at police lines. Some rolled large metal trash cans at police.

Later, they set fire to a limousine on the perimeter of the secured zone, sending black smoke billowing into the sky during Trump’s procession.

As night fell, protesters set a bonfire blocks from the White House and frightened well-dressed Trump supporters as they ventured to the new president’s inaugural balls. Police briefly ordered ballgoers to remain inside their hotels as they worked to contain advancing protesters.

Police charged 217 people with rioting, said Newsham, noting that the group caused “significant damage” along a number of blocks.

Before Inauguration Day, the DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.

Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren’t going to put a damper on his day. “They’re just here to stir up trouble,” said the 36-year-old public school teacher. “It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again, it’s one of the things I love about this country.”

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the DisruptJ20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Trump and his “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous” supporters that they won’t be silent.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard. Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Trump’s praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump “Putin’s puppet” and “Kremlin employee of the month.”

Friday’s protests spread across the nation.

In San Francisco, thousands formed a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge and chanted, “Love trumps hate.” In the city’s financial district, a few hundred protesters blocked traffic outside an office building partly owned by Trump.

In Atlanta, protests converged at City Hall and a few hundred people chanted and waved signs protesting Trump, denouncing racism and police brutality and expressing support for immigrants, Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Nashville, half a dozen protesters chained themselves to the doors of the Tennessee Capitol. Hundreds also sat in a 10-minute silent protest at a park while Trump took the oath of office. Organizers led a prayer, sang patriotic songs and read the Declaration of Independence aloud.

Demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, burned U.S. flags, and students at Portland State University walked out of classes. About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, Washington, carrying signs that included the messages “Resist Trump” and “Not my problem.” Olympia police reported about 100 marchers causing some traffic disruptions downtown. Protesters also marched in Seattle.

The demonstrations won’t end when Trump takes up residence in the White House.

A massive Women’s March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.

Protests also flared across the globe, including in London, where a banner reading, “Build bridges not walls” was draped across the Tower Bridge. The demonstrations were part of several that were held in Europe and Asia on Friday against Trump.

Soon after sunrise, activists on the bridge, with its two Gothic-style towers, held up pink letters reading, “Act now!” Others beside parliament unfurled banners saying, “Migrants welcome here.”

There were also demonstrations in the Philippines and Belgium, where hundreds of people held a minute’s silence, lighting candles in Friday evening’s bitter cold and holding signs defending women’s rights.

In the Scottish capital, banners on Edinburgh’s North Bridge read, “Women rise up” and “There is no Planet B” — a reference to Trump’s perceived lack of interest in combating climate change.

Later, after the inauguration ceremony, several hundred people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London, chanting and singing protest songs.

“I’m deeply, deeply saddened and embarrassed,” said one of them, Kim Grey, 40, from Texas. “I’m here because I think the majority of Americans who didn’t vote for him need to see the solidarity around the world … that he’s unfit, he’s unacceptable.”

Trump opponents were angered by his comments during last year’s election campaign about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims, and his pledges to build a wall on the Mexican border.

In the Philippines, about 200 demonstrators from a nationalist group rallied for an hour outside the U.S. Embassy in Manila. Some held up signs demanding U.S. troops leave the Philippines. Others set fire to a paper U.S. flag bearing a picture of Trump’s face.

At a rally in Brussels, people held up signs saying, “Proud to be a pussy” and “We will fight like a girl.”

“I have a wife and three daughters; I have a vested interest in the equality of women,” said Protestant pastor Murray Frick, 62. “I am afraid of a big step backwards in terms of dehumanizing groups of people … about my home country losing its moral compass.”

Julie Chasin, a 42-year-old teacher originally from New York who has lived in London for a decade, joined the Tower Bridge protest. “Yes, Donald Trump is president, but he still needs to protect everybody’s rights,” said Chasin, a Democrat. “It’s scary. I hope he’s kept in check. I hope everyone who is telling me not to worry, and saying that we have a strong system of checks and balances, I hope that it’s true.”

Trump’s supporters, who admire his experience in business and see him as an outsider who will take a fresh approach to politics, also marked his inauguration in London. Some 200 of them gathered under the gaze of a life-size cardboard figure of Trump to celebrate at an exclusive club near the Ritz hotel.

As he completed the oath, the room broke into a standing ovation complete with high-five celebrations.

“I was expecting him to win,” said businessman David Pattinson. “It was the same with Brexit in how the polls got it wrong.”

In Moscow, Russians hoping Trump will usher in a new era of detente welcomed his inauguration. Russian nationalists held an all-night party at what used to be the main Soviet-era post office in Moscow.

Sellers of traditional matryoshka nesting dolls have added Trump dolls to their popular line-up of items carved in the likeness of President Vladimir Putin, Bolshevik revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, ex-President Mikhail Gorbachev and Joseph Stalin.

Craftsmen in the city of Zlatoust, east of Moscow, have released a limited series of silver and gold commemorative coins, engraved with “In Trump We Trust” — an allusion to the phrase on U.S. bank notes “In God We Trust.”

In Nigeria, more than a thousand supporters of a southern secessionist movement took to the streets to welcome Trump, hoping he will end what they see as the “Islamization” of the West African nation.