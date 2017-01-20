Police boats move on the River Thames near Westminster Pier in London on Thursday following the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb in the river. London's Westminster Bridge in the shadow of parliament's Big Ben clock tower was closed on Thursday after the bomb was founds, police said. Police closed the bridge leading to the Houses of Parliament at around 5:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), while the Westminster underground station was evacuated at around 6:00 p.m. | AFP-JIJI

WWII bomb found in River Thames leads to closure of busy London bridges

AP

LONDON – Two of London’s busiest bridges were closed Thursday and roads cordoned off after a suspected World War II bomb was found in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Thursday afternoon “to reports of suspected World War II ordnance in the river.”

Police said roads in the area were closed, including the northbound lanes of Waterloo Bridge and all of Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament. Nearby Westminster subway station also was shut.

The force said specialist officers were assessing the device.

London was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during the war, and unexploded munitions are still sometimes found.

Police boats move on the River Thames near Westminster Pier in London on Thursday following the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb in the river. London's Westminster Bridge in the shadow of parliament's Big Ben clock tower was closed on Thursday after the bomb was founds, police said. Police closed the bridge leading to the Houses of Parliament at around 5:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), while the Westminster underground station was evacuated at around 6:00 p.m. | AFP-JIJI

