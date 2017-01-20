Trump asks dozens of senior Obama appointees to stay but top intel officer, key diplomats decline

President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 senior Obama administration appointees to remain in their posts after his inauguration to ensure continuity in government, his incoming White House press secretary said Thursday.

The officials include the highest-ranking career officials at key national security agencies like the Pentagon and State Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work and America’s third-ranking diplomat, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, will serve as acting chiefs of their agencies until successors for the top jobs are confirmed by the Senate, Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, said.

Thursday’s announcement comes after weeks of questions about how Trump’s team is managing the presidential transition, although it may not address broader concerns about what officials at many federal agencies have said is a lack of communication with the incoming team.

Such concerns are natural in presidential transitions. But the confusion among officials at national security agencies could have consequences, given their international engagements. The rest of the world doesn’t pause while Washington determines its chains of command.

Work will likely helm the Defense Department for only a matter of hours. Trump’s selection for the Pentagon, retired Gen. James Mattis, is expected to be confirmed on Friday shortly after the inauguration ceremony, along with retired Gen. John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security.

Senate debate on Trump’s choice for CIA boss, former Rep. Mike Pompeo, is expected to start Friday. It is unclear if Pompeo will receive an immediate confirmation vote.

At the State Department, Shannon will be in charge until at least until next week as a Senate vote on Trump’s choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, isn’t expected until Monday or Tuesday.

Also staying will be Brett McGurk, the Obama administration’s point-man for fighting the Islamic State group, Nicholas Rasmussen, the National Counterterrorism Center director, and Adam Szubin, the Treasury Department’s top official for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Spicer said Chuck Rosenberg, the Drug Enforcement Agency administrator, and Susan Coppedge, the State Department’s ambassador-at-large to combat human trafficking, would be left in place for the transition.

A full list of Obama appointees asked to remain was not immediately available.

It also wasn’t clear if the Trump administration would accept an invitation to attend Russian-supported Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Trump has made a great point about seeking closer cooperation with Moscow on counterterrorism and security matters. Obama’s special envoy for Syria, Michael Ratney, has indicated he is willing to attend, but the transition team hadn’t instructed him to make the trip. Spicer said an announcement was expected soon.

As in previous transitions, U.S. embassies and consulates abroad headed by noncareer, presidential appointee ambassadors will transfer to the most senior career diplomat present until the new administration fills the top posts.

The transition team has largely yielded on matters of national security to retired Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, and Jared Kushner, the president-elect’s son-in-law. But the circle will have to be expanded once the new administration assumes the full responsibility of government.

When President Barack Obama took office in 2009, the Senate confirmed seven Cabinet members on Inauguration Day. Republicans and Democrats are still negotiating over Trump’s picks, and Mattis and Kelly may be the only ones to make it through Friday.

But a top U.S. intelligence officer and two senior diplomats are leaving the government despite appearing on a Jan. 17 list of those asked to stay on under Trump, current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O’Sullivan, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Cathy Novelli and Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Toria Nuland have told colleagues they are stepping down, the sources said.

All three appear on a partial Trump transition team list of political appointees who had been asked to stay on. The list, seen by Reuters, is dated 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was not clear whether the partial list seen by Reuters was the same as the more than 50 people Trump plans to keep.

A transition spokesman on Thursday told reporters Trump had asked more than 50 people to stay in critical government posts. He named some of these including Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Acting Under Secretary of Treasury Adam Szubin.

Transition spokesman Spicer said these were some of those staying on until a replacement can be named.

A spokesman for Szubin said he would lead the Treasury Department until a new secretary is in place to “ensure the smooth continuity of leadership,” but then will leave the government.

Current and former U.S. officials said that Novelli, Nuland and O’Sullivan have all told colleagues that they plan to leave and do not intend to serve under Trump.

A State Department spokesman declined comment on the matter, deferring to the Trump transition team or the people themselves to speak about their plans. The transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.