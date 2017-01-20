Recalled Japanese envoy not likely to return to Seoul anytime soon

Japan’s ambassador to South Korea will remain in Japan for some time, government sources said Thursday, as Seoul has yet to do anything to address Tokyo’s concern about the erection of a statue in Busan memorializing Korean females forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.

Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine returned to Tokyo on Jan. 9 to protest the erection of the statue by a citizens’ group in the southern port city. Tokyo claims the action contravenes a 2015 bilateral agreement to resolve the issue surrounding what is euphemistically known in Japan as the “comfort women.

The Japanese position indicates that tension between the two countries over the issue may persist, as South Korea so far has taken no concrete action to remove the statue erected near the Japanese Consulate in Busan amid a heightened public outcry in South Korea to scrap the 2015 agreement.

“The ball is in South Korea’s court. It’s not that we decide when to let the ambassador return to (Seoul),” one government source told reporters.

“We will be rebuked by the Japanese public if we send back our ambassador to South Korea when they haven’t done anything,” the source added, while a senior Foreign Ministry official said: “Nothing has been decided yet. South Korea should do something first.”

The Foreign Ministry had appeared to be leaning toward the ambassador returning possibly within several days so as not to affect cooperation between Japan and South Korea in dealing with North Korea or other issues.

But an official close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed reluctance to allow that out of concern that doing so could provoke a public backlash, according to government officials.

Under the 2015 bilateral agreement, which was intended to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the “comfort women” issue, the Japanese government gave ¥1 billion ($8.7 million) to a South Korean fund to help the women still living and their families. But the agreement is opposed by some of the former comfort women, who were not involved in its drafting.

In the agreement, South Korea “acknowledges” Japan’s concerns about a statue of a girl earlier erected outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and said it would “strive to solve” the issue “in an appropriate manner.”

That statue in Seoul had yet to be removed when the other statue was erected in Busan on Dec. 30 by a civic group.

The comfort women issue has long been a source of friction between Japan and South Korea, which suffered under Japan’s wartime aggression.