Police in Tokyo set up barrier-free detention room

The Metropolitan Police Department has newly created a barrier-free room at a detention facility for use with suspects in need of nursing care.

It is the first barrier-free detention room in Japan, according to the police.

The MPD believes that the need for such a detention room will grow in line with the country’s aging population.

The barrier-free room was created by renovating two rooms at a detention facility in the capital’s Kita Ward that is used exclusively for female suspects.

The 35-sq.-meter room has a wide entrance and a ramp so that wheelchairs and nursing beds can be used. The MPD plans to use the room for male suspects as well.

Suspects may be detained in the area if police see a risk of destruction of evidence, for example, according to the MPD. Having experienced such cases in the past, the police introduced the barrier-free room in anticipation of future rises in such situations.