Japan places big hopes on tech to enhance sports for athletes and spectators

Businesses aimed to enhance the thrill of sporting events through the use of information and communications technologies, such as virtual reality, are taking off in Japan.

“Boosting the attraction of sports will expand profits, increase the number of athletes and improve their skills,” a senior official of a major ICT company said. They are accelerating efforts to promote sports in the hope that their technologies will help revitalize economies outside big cities.

According to the Japan Sports Agency and other entities, the sports industry in Japan, including travel packages, ticket fees and sales of goods, is worth around ¥5.5 trillion annually.

The government aims to double that figure by 2020, when Tokyo will host the Olympic Games.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. has developed virtual reality technology that allows people to simulate being a goalkeeper in a soccer match.

In October, the telecommunications giant tested the technology at Nack5 Stadium Omiya, home to the J. League’s Omiya Ardija. The stadium is in Saitama and run by an NTT group company.

By wearing a headset and haptic data gloves, one can virtually experience what it’s like to save a shot.

KDDI Corp. is trialing a service that distributes recordings of soccer matches to smartphones. The program lets viewers watch games from up to eight camera viewpoints, allowing them to follow the moves of a particular player. It also can be used for game planning by coaches.

KDDI is considering commercializing the project for soccer and other sports in fiscal 2017, which begins in April.

The Softbank Group, which distributes basketball games from the B. League to smartphone viewers, plans to launch big-data analysis to boost attendance. It is planning a viewer participation service to accompany the start of the pro league’s new season in autumn, an official said.

The city of Sapporo, which is set to host the Asian Winter Games next month, will team up with NTT group firms to collect data on the purchases and activities of foreign tourists and plan to compile the data by nationality.

The Sapporo Municipal Government is preparing a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.