Nikkei up slightly ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Stocks advanced moderately Friday in thin trading ahead of the closely watched inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president later.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 65.66 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 19,137.91. On Thursday, the key market gauge gained 177.88 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 5.31 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,533.46, after climbing 14.29 points the previous day.

Both indexes finished higher for the third straight day.

The Nikkei average got off to a weaker start, after the Dow Jones industrial average fell for the fifth consecutive session on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. It soon popped into positive territory as the yen weakened.

The yen dropped versus the dollar after Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s treasury secretary pick, called for a trade policy that will help the U.S. currency remain strong. The remarks were made at his confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The greenback’s advance also reflected rosy U.S. economic data released the same day.

The Nikkei slipped into negative territory later in the morning session. But the index then bounced back again and expanded its gain toward the close.

“Trump’s inaugural address is expected to highlight his policy of making the United States great again, so investors hunted stocks that will benefit from such a policy,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Possible negative effects from remarks he might make, such as another warning against a strong dollar, have been mostly factored in the market, Otani added.

However, some said that there were still risks related to the address. A risk-averse mood would likely emerge in the market if Trump steps up protectionist remarks, such as one criticizing Japan over the U.S. trade deficit with the country, a brokerage house official said.

Attention will be focused on Trump’s economic policy measures, but he may not make detailed comments because the address is expected to last for only about 20 minutes, the official added.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,152 to 709 on the TSE’s first section, while 142 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.791 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.254 billion.

Insurers Dai-ichi Life, Tokio Marine, Japan Post Insurance and Sompo Holdings gained ground.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex and JAPEX attracted buybacks thanks to a rebound in crude oil futures prices in New York.

Other winners included mobile phone carrier Softbank Group, megabank group Mitsubishi UFJ, agricultural machinery maker Kubota, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

By contrast, automakers Toyota, Nissan and Fuji Heavy were sold reflecting investor worries that Trump could reiterate his stance of withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal and reviewing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 60 points at 19,160.