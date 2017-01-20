Dollar slightly below ¥115 in Tokyo ahead of Trump inauguration

The dollar moved slightly below ¥115 in late Tokyo trading on Friday as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.78-80, against ¥114.82-83 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0673-0673, up from $1.0641-0641, and at ¥122.50-50, up from ¥122.19-20.

The greenback briefly rose above ¥115.10 in the midmorning, buoyed by purchases by Japanese importers. But it soon fell back below ¥115 on the heels of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as she was viewed as being less positive about interest rate hikes than in her speech on Wednesday, traders said.

In Thursday’s speech, Yellen said, “I consider it prudent to adjust the stance of monetary policy gradually over time.” But she also said that economic growth seems “unlikely to pick up markedly in the near term given the ongoing restraint from weak foreign demand and other factors.”

The U.S. currency dropped below ¥114.60 later Friday in Tokyo, weighed down by position-adjustment selling in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, the dollar’s downside was supported by the benchmark Nikkei average’s advance on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as well as a string of rosy U.S. economic indicators released Thursday.

In a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday, Trump’s nominee for treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin underscored the importance of a strong dollar in the long term while defending Trump’s recent remarks showing frustration with the dollar’s current strength.

“Trump’s support for the strong dollar is a principle, and his incoming administration will probably oppose a further rise of the U.S. currency,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.