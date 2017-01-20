Three dead, 20 injured after driver aims for pedestrians in Melbourne

A man deliberately drove into pedestrians, killing three — possibly including a young child — and injuring at least 20 on a busy street in central Melbourne on Friday.

Video footage from a witness showed a maroon car driving around in circles in an intersection outside Flinders Street Railway Station in the central business district, with the driver hanging his arm out the window.

Two people approached the car, apparently trying to stop it.

“He was half hanging outside the car. … He was just so reckless. … He just didn’t care,” witness Laura Pollson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The driver was doing burnouts and driving erratically and at an “unbelievable” speed, according to witnesses.

The man then drove up a pedestrian mall, deliberately hitting people, Victoria state police said.

A shop video camera showed several people diving into a convenience store as the car sped along the sidewalk.

Four children were taken to nearby Royal Children’s Hospital. One of them is believed to be a baby or toddler who was in a pram hit by the driver.

Police shot the 26-year-old male driver — who has a history of family violence, mental health and drug issues — in the arm and arrested him.

“We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage. I can also confirm that this is not a CT (counterterrorism)-related incident,” said Stuart Bateson, acting commander of the Victoria Police.

He said the incident is believed to be related to an overnight stabbing in Windsor, 30 minutes from the station.

Three people were killed at different locations on Bourke Street: a man and a woman in their 30s and a child whose age was not given for privacy reasons, said Graham Ashton, chief commissioner for the state of Victoria.

Photographs published by local media showed a stationary, badly damaged car on Bourke Street with a man nearby in red underwear pinned to the ground by police.

“We can see blood on the street from our office window,” said Paul McQueen, a witness who works in a nearby office building.

The streets around the incident were shut down, and tram services near the area were suspended until police confirmed the man was arrested at the scene.

Melbourne is currently hosting the Australian Open tennis grand slam and is packed with thousands of extra tourists only a few blocks from where the incident occurred. Tournament officials and state police said the tennis tournament will continue to operate as normal.