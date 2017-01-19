EPA pick Pruitt admits climate change isn’t hoax as Democrats slam his economic ties to polluters

Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that climate change is real, breaking with both the president-elect and his own past statements.

In response to questions from Democrats during his Senate confirmation hearing, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt said he disagreed with Trump’s earlier claims that global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese to harm the economic competitiveness of the United States.

“I do not believe climate change is a hoax,” Pruitt said.

The 48-year-old Republican has previously cast doubt on the extensive body of scientific evidence showing that the planet is warming and man-made carbon emissions are to blame. In a 2016 opinion article, Pruitt suggested that the debate over global warming “is far from settled” and he claimed that “scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind.”

At the hearing before the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee, Pruitt conceded that human activity contributes “in some manner” to climate change. He continued, however, to question whether the burning of fossil fuels is the primary reason, and refused to say whether sea levels are rising.

Pruitt’s testimony came shortly after NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a joint statement affirming that 2016 was officially the hottest year in recorded history. Studies show the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have decreased in mass, while the world’s oceans have risen on average nearly 7 inches in the last century.

Pressed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to answer in detail about his beliefs about climate change, Pruitt responded that his personal opinion was “immaterial” to how he would enforce environmental laws.

In his current post, Pruitt joined a multistate lawsuit opposing the Obama administration’s plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. Pruitt also sued over the EPA’s recent expansion of water bodies regulated under the Clean Water Act. It has been opposed by industries that would be forced to clean up polluted wastewater.

Pruitt said that if were confirmed by the GOP-run Senate, he would work with states and industry to return the federal watchdog to what he described as its proper role.

“Environmental regulations should not occur in an economic vacuum,” Pruitt said. “We can simultaneously pursue the mutual goals of environmental protection and economic growth.”

Pruitt has a history of criticizing and suing the agency he is in line to lead. Environmentalists opposing his nomination cite his cozy relationships with oil and gas industry executives who have donated to his political campaigns.

As the hearing got underway, shouting could be heard from people who were not allowed in. The room accommodated about 100 people; most seats were taken by congressional staff, reporters and others who were allowed in early. Only a few seats remained for the public.

One woman was quickly wrestled out of the room by three police officers as she pulled out a roll of yellow crime scene tape and shouted “We don’t want EPA gutted!”

Senate Republicans praised what they said was Pruitt’s record of enforcing environmental laws “when appropriate.” Court records show scant evidence of Pruitt acting to protect the environment in years as a state regulator.

Shortly after Pruitt took office in Oklahoma in 2011, he disbanded the unit responsible for protecting the state’s natural resources. He reassigned his staff to file more than a dozen lawsuits challenging EPA regulations.

Senate Democrats focused on Pruitt’s record of siding with polluters in court as he collected campaign contributions from them.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., pressed Pruitt on money he raised from energy companies such as Exxon Mobil and Devon Energy, as well as the corporate “dark money” raised by groups with which he is involved that are not required to disclose their donors.

Whitehouse said a political action group Pruitt leads is “a complete black hole into which at least $1 million goes.”

Though Pruitt ran unopposed for a second term in 2014, campaign finance reports show he raised more than $700,000, much of it from people in the energy and utility industries. A lawyer for two political action committees tied to Pruitt told The Associated Press this month they would be dissolved before any move to Washington.

Pruitt has faced criticism from environmentalists for failing to take any action to help curb a dramatic spike in earthquake activity in Oklahoma that scientists have linked to the underground disposal of oil and gas wastewater.

Pruitt said his support for legal positions advocated by oil and gas companies was in the best interest of Oklahoma, which is economically dependent on the fossil fuel industry.

Pruitt set out in his Senate confirmation hearing to counter critics who see him as a climate skeptic intent on rolling back environmental regulations.

“Let me say to you: science tells us that the climate is changing, and that human activity in some manner impacts that change,” he told senators.

“The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact, and what to do about it, are subject to continuing debate and dialogue, and well it should be.”

Pruitt, who currently is Oklahoma’s attorney general, was among four Trump Cabinet nominees in confirmation hearings Wednesday.

The Senate’s Republican leadership is pushing for quick confirmation so that Trump will have at least part of his team in place shortly after his inauguration on Friday.

If confirmed, Pruitt would assume control of an agency that under outgoing President Barack Obama was responsible for implementing sweeping environmental regulations governing clean air and water, greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle fuel emissions.

n picking him for the job, Trump said he was confident Pruitt will reverse the agency’s “out-of-control anti-energy agenda.”

Pruitt brushed off concerns about his connections to energy companies, many of which have contributed to his campaigns or offices in various forms.

“We must reject as a nation the false paradigm that if you’re pro-energy, you’re anti-environment,” Pruitt said. “I utterly reject that narrative.”

Opponents scoffed at Trump’s suggestion that Pruitt will be a capable environmental steward.

Whitehouse noted that his state’s fisheries have been “crashing” due to climate change.

“I see nothing in your career to give those fishermen any confidence that you will care one bit for their well-being, and not just the well-being of the fossil fuel industry,” Whitehouse told Pruitt.

Other Democrats raised concerns about how Pruitt would address mercury pollution from power plants, air quality and lead in U.S. water.

On the campaign trail, Trump often echoed the position of his business-friendly, regulation-averse Republican Party.

In 2012, Trump declared global warming was a hoax “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.”

While he has moderated that position over the past year to acknowledge that human activity has some connection to climate change, he repeatedly floated the idea of dramatically curbing EPA power.

“Environmental protection, what they do is a disgrace. Every week they come out with new regulations,” he said on Fox in October 2015.

Asked who will serve as stewards of the environment, Trump said: “We’ll be fine with the environment.”