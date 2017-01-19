African ‘fairy circles’ are the work of termites and plants, scientist says

The forces behind the mysterious “fairy circles” that dot a desert in southern Africa do not appear to be supernatural, but they are intricate and complex.

The formations are circles of open land in the Namib Desert of Namibia and Angola that have mystified locals for ages. Inside the circles nothing appears to be growing, though plants grow well on the land surrounding them. Similar patterns have also been seen in Australia.

Paranormal powers like fairies and even dragon breath have been credited with creating them.

But Princeton University ecologists have come up with a much less shadowy explanation. Using computer simulations, they say an intricate combination of animals and plants cooperating and competing help explain the unusual patterns, according to a study in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Corina Tarnita, the study’s lead author, calls it “simple and elegant geometry on such enormous scale.”

Until this study, there were two competing explanations: Either termites created the pattern, or plants surrounding the circles did it.

Tarnita’s theory borrows from both. The giant circles — from 6 to 100 feet (2 to 30 meters) in diameter — are mostly from termites that cooperate with others in their colony but compete against other colonies, she said. The unusual patterns seen between circles are plants that establish an orderly root system so they don’t compete too much for limited water.

“Out of all these processes, where each is doing what they need to, emerges this large scale pattern,” Tarnita said.

The circular shape is a result of termites venturing as far as possible from their own colony’s nest without encroaching on a competing colony.

However, several outside experts contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t convinced by the study, because they weren’t comfortable with the author’s assumptions about rainfall and especially the life spans of termite colonies.