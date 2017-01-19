As pollen season looms, products for dealing with allergies selling well across Japan

Japanese companies are expanding their lineups of products to help children deal with pollen allergies, as an increasing number of preschoolers are developing symptoms of such maladies.

With the approach of this year’s pollen season on the horizon, allergy prevention and relief products have already started to sell.

This spring, more than the average amount of cedar and cypress pollen is expected to disperse in Kyushu and the Kinki region, according to forecasts by the Japan Weather Association.

JIN Co., which operates JINS glasses shops, will expand the size variations of glasses for children to help reduce exposure to pollen. The firm started selling such glasses in 2013.

With demand growing for sizes that fit higher-grade students at elementary schools, the company will add slightly bigger pollen prevention glasses to its lineup on Jan. 26.

Major retailer Aeon Co. has started offering pollen-proof jackets for children from its Topvalu brand. They are selling well, the company said.

According to a survey conducted by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., more than 30 percent of Japanese parents of children aged up to 16 said they think their kids are suffering from pollen allergies.

In 2014, the major drugmaker launched eye drops to decrease itching caused by pollen and other factors. Sales of such products for children grew year on year even in 2016, when the pollen count was lower than normal, a Rohto official said.

Earth Chemical Co. last month released a spray for bedclothes that eases nasal congestion at night thanks to a mint component. The spray is mild and suitable for children.