Japan to ask UNESCO to list remote islands, Christian sites

The government said Thursday it will submit a proposal to add a number of islands and several places linked to the history of Japan’s persecuted Christians to UNESCO’s list of natural and cultural World Heritage sites.

The natural sites are Kagoshima Prefecture’s Amami-Oshima Island and Tokunoshima Islands, the northern part of Okinawa Prefecture’s main island and Iriomote Island, also in Okinawa.

For the cultural sites, places in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures associated with the history of Japan’s persecuted Christians will be recommended.

The decision on the proposal was made Thursday at a meeting of ministries and agencies.

Following Cabinet approval, the government will submit the proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization by Feb. 1, and a UNESCO panel will examine and decide whether to add the sites to the list in the summer of 2018, following on-site inspections.

The Amami-Okinawa sites consist of some 38,000 hectares known as the habitat of rare animal and bird species, such as the Amami rabbit, the Okinawa rail and Iriomote cat.

The 12 Christian sites include the Oura Church in Nagasaki Prefecture, a national treasure and the oldest existing church in the country, and Sakitsu Village, where hidden Christians resided in Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture.

“The (natural) areas are important from a biodiversity standpoint, being home to internationally valuable endemic species,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Wednesday.

“The government wants to fully support making the registration a reality and encourage further development of the region through the use of its rich nature,” Suga said.

On Wednesday, the government discussed the submission plan at a meeting in Tokyo with the heads of Kunigami and Higashi villages in the northern part of Okinawa’s main island.

The villages include a roughly 4,000-hectare area that made up about half of a U.S. military training ground before its return last month.

Suga reiterated the government’s readiness to support local requests for the area to be designated as a national park and registered with UNESCO.

The central government has built six new helipads in the part of the Northern Training Area that remains in use by the U.S. military, prompting opposition among local residents concerned about aircraft noise and the risk of accidents.