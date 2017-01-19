Hyogo universities aim to develop disaster experts with new programs

Universities in Hyogo Prefecture, which was hit by a devastating earthquake 22 years ago, are launching new programs to develop experts capable of leading efforts to respond to natural disasters.

Drawing on experiences from the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, the universities are aiming to teach students advanced skills and expertise in disaster response with a view to establishing new experts nationwide.

Last September, Kansai University of International Studies, located in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, started a course on disaster prevention and reduction, with 53 students in the initial year.

Through 15 classes, students study a wide range of disaster-related issues, including mechanisms of natural disasters, ways to operate shelters and methods for testing the earthquake resistance of buildings.

To help students the university has also adopted a system to reduce textbook and exam costs with donations from companies.

The system, the first of its kind in Japan, has so far been supported by five companies, which also send officials to the university as lecturers.

Among them, an official from Toa Corp., a Kobe-based manufacturer of outdoor speakers, told the students that the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tohoku made people aware of the importance of broadcasting disaster information.

The 2011 disaster left more than 18,000 people dead or missing.

“With the aging of Japan’s society, an increasing number of people will need support in times of disaster,” said Tomio Saito, a professor at Kansai University of International Studies. “We need to nurture young leaders with disaster expertise.”

The university plans to open the course to students from other departments, as well as to people who have already finished school.

“I want to acquire the expert qualification so I can help people around me,” said Hitomi Kato, a 20-year-old second-year student.

In April, the University of Hyogo in Kobe is set to establish a Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, the country’s first graduate school of its kind.

In preparation for possible powerful earthquakes, such as one that could occur in the Nankai Trough off the central to southwestern Pacific coast, the two-year graduate school will aim to develop personnel who can contribute to post-disaster reconstruction.

The new school will have 12 students in the initial year.

Students will be expected to visit disaster-hit areas to recognize problems facing affected people and try to find ways to overcome challenges.

Subjects for research will include crisis management, disaster education and mental care.

Graduates from the school are expected to play key roles in devising disaster prevention measures in local governments or drawing up business continuity plans in the private sector.

“We hope our students will learn Hyogo Prefecture’s earthquake-related lessons and experiences, and take them across the country,” said University of Hyogo professor Yoshiteru Murosaki, who will head the new graduate school.