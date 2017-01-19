Global elites sample sushi, sake at Japan Night in Davos

More than 500 guests sampled Wagyu beef and sushi made with Uonuma Koshihikari rice Wednesday at an event to promote Japan’s produce on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Dishes featuring yellowtail and scallops were also served at Japan Night, held in conjunction with the annual gathering of political and business elites.

Thanks to the popularity of Japanese food, Japan Night has been known to attract large crowds in recent years.

This year, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry supported to the event, from selecting food items to inviting top-level chefs from Kyoto and London.

Sake brewed in Kumamoto Prefecture, which is undergoing reconstruction following massive earthquakes last April, was especially popular.

“It has a great flavor,” an Indian business owner said. “We are seeing more imports of Japanese sake to India these days, and I can see why.”