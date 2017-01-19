Fukuoka cops set to arrest 10 yakuza over construction exec’s 2011 slaying

Police are poised to arrest more than 10 members affiliated with the underworld group Kudo-kai in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a construction company executive in November 2011, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Toshihiro Uchino, 72, chairman of Hakushin Kensetsu, was shot to death in front of his home in the city of Kitakyushu on the night of Nov. 26, 2011.

The police suspect a 53-year-old senior member of the yakuza group conspired with others to attack Uchino.

Uchino’s firm had been a subcontractor of a general contractor and was in a position to select lower-level subcontractors out of 80 firms for a construction project.

The police suspect that some kind of trouble had erupted between the gang and the victim over the project. Yakuza groups often receive money under the table to broker the interests of a multitiered network of small construction firms.

The mobsters are expected to be arrested on suspicion of murder and of violating the gun control law, investigative sources said, noting they are looking into whether Satoru Nomura, a 70-year-old head of Kudo-kai, was involved in the slaying.

The 53-year-old Kudo-kai member has been charged with violating the organized crime law in connection with another case involving an assault on a female nurse in 2013.

According to the Fukuoka Prefectural Police, Uchino returned home that night in a car driven by an acquaintance after watching a sumo tournament in the city of Fukuoka with his wife. When he got out of the car, two men on a motorbike approached and the one in back fired two shots, one of which hit Uchino in the neck. He died from a loss of blood.

In around 2011, a series of attacks targeting business owners and citizens took place in Kitakyushu, where Kudo-kai is based. The prefectural police believe the group was involved in most of the incidents. Nomura was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a local fishing cooperative director. Kudo-kai has lost clout in recent years, with many members leaving the group.