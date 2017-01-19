Tokyo new condo supply hit 24-year low in 2016

The number of new condominiums put up for sale in the greater Tokyo area in 2016 fell 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 35,772 units, marking the lowest level since 1992, just after the burst of Japan’s bubble economy, a private think tank said Thursday.

The supply drop, comprising the capital and the three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, came as demand for new condos decreased and real estate firms faced a hard time selling new units due to their high prices brought on by labor shortages in the construction industry, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.

Sales contracts were concluded for 68.8 percent of the total supply, below the boom-or-bust threshold of 70 percent for the first time since 2009, when the country was reeling from the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The average unit price dropped 0.5 percent to ¥54.9 million last year.

The price fall reflected a decrease in the number of luxury condos amid intensified competition with hotel operators for buying sites, an official of the institute said.

The official also cited real estate firms’ strategies of avoiding suburbs in favor of developments in select urban areas as well as home buyers’ growing interest in renovating used houses as reasons for the slump.

The institute estimates the overall new condo supply in 2017 will increase by 6.2 percent to 38,000 units, thanks to a gradual supply increase in suburbs.

In the Kinki region, covering the western prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Nara, Shiga and Wakayama, new condo supply fell 1.3 percent to 18,676 units last year.