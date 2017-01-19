Japan retains top spot over China in Treasury holdings, at $1.11 trillion

German actress Hedwig Reicher wears the costume of 'Columbia' with other suffrage pageant participants in front of the Treasury Building in Washington, in 1913. Both Japan and China's foreign holdings have dropped, while Japan holds the top spot for number of foreign owners of U.S. Treasury Securities. | LIBRARY OF CONGRESS VIA AP

WASHINGTON – Japan has maintained its hold for a second month on the No. 1 spot atop China among foreign owners of U.S. Treasury securities.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that total foreign holdings dropped 1.6 percent to $5.94 trillion in November following a 1.9 percent decline in October.

Both Japan and China cut their portfolios in November but China’s reductions were larger.

Japan’s holdings declined 2.1 percent to $1.11 trillion, while China’s holdings fell 6 percent to $1.05 trillion. October and November marked the first time that Japan has been in first place since February 2015, with China its usual No. 1 spot after that.

Ireland was in third place with holdings of $275.2 billion, up 1 percent from the previous month.

