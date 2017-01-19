Nikkei closes above 19,000 on yen’s fall

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday thanks to the yen’s easing, lifting the benchmark Nikkei average to its first finish above 19,000 in three days.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 177.88 points, or 0.94 percent, to end at 19,072.25. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 80.84 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 14.29 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,528.15, after climbing 4.76 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average opened above 19,000 as investors took heart from the yen’s weakening against the dollar, brokers said.

The dollar climbed above ¥114.50 after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in a speech on Wednesday indicated the Fed’s readiness to raise interest rates early.

On the TSE, mainstay issues attracted hefty buying, helping push up the Nikkei average nearly 230 points early in the morning session.

But the market’s topside grew somewhat heavy early in the afternoon amid a prevailing wait-and-see mood ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president on Friday, according to brokers.

“The market gained momentum in line with the yen’s easing against the dollar, led mainly by export-oriented names,” said Takayuki Hamada of Toyo Securities Co.’s Sales & Promotion Division.

During her speech, Yellen said the U.S. economy “is near maximum employment and inflation is moving toward our goal.” Most Fed members were expecting to raise interest rates “a few times a year,” she also said.

Her remarks helped strengthen investor confidence about the U.S. economy and ease risk aversion in the market, brokers said.

“But investors’ wariness about Trump’s inaugural address capped the market’s topside,” Hamada added, explaining that possible remarks by Trump on exchange rate policies could lead to a higher yen.

A major securities firm official said that investors still find it difficult to step up purchases before Trump’s inauguration.

“Investors are closely watching whether Trump will comment on specific economic stimulus measures,” a bank-affiliated brokerage firm official said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,546 to 364 on the TSE’s first section, while 94 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to about 2.25 billion shares from Wednesday’s about 1.82 billion shares.

The weaker yen pushed up automakers Toyota, Honda and Fuji Heavy, electronics manufacturer Panasonic and electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui, brokerage firm Nomura and insurer Dai-ichi Life, were buoyant.

Also on the plus side were game maker Nintendo, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

By contrast, Toshiba dived 15.98 percent on a news report that losses at the electronics maker’s nuclear power plant businesses in the United States could balloon to ¥700 billion.

Takata went limit-down on a news report that the struggling air bag maker’s potential sponsors have proposed court-mediated rehabilitation.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average advanced 270 points to 19,100.