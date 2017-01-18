Man who held two women hostage jumps to his death as police storm room

A man who took two women hostage in his seventh floor hotel room jumped to his death Wednesday in the city of Fukuoka, police said.

The 33-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, did not respond to police efforts to persuade him to release the hostages, both of whom were hotel employees. At around 7:40 a.m., he jumped from a window just as police stormed into the room.

One of the two women was hit by the man in the face and is believed to have suffered a broken nose, according to the police. The two also said the man threatened them with a stun gun, which the police found in the room.

At around 4 a.m., the man complained that his TV was broken and abducted a female employee who came to his room, later confining a second employee who came to check on her colleague, according to police.

The man released one of the women at 6:20 a.m. and she immediately called police.

The man checked in to the business hotel in Hakata Ward on Sunday, police said. It is believed he did not know the employees personally.

A man who was staying on the same floor said he saw around 10 police officers in the corridor, and that police stormed into the room right after he heard a woman scream.

The hotel is located near JR Hakata Station, an area with many other hotels and restaurants.