English edition of ‘Kumamoto Earthquakes’ photo book released for download

A collection of photos taken after the earthquakes that rocked Kumamoto Prefecture and its vicinity last April has been released for download in English.

The digital book “Kumamoto Earthquakes,” edited by the Kumamoto Nichinichi Shimbun daily, includes around 110 photos of the devastation caused by the powerful earthquakes, people in emergency shelters and recovery efforts.

The book, comprising photos and English captions, does not contain personal stories included in the Japanese edition.

The book can be purchased online at Amazon.co.jp for $8, the newspaper said.

A series of strong earthquakes hit the region starting with a magnitude-6.5 quake on April 14, followed by a magnitude-7.3 quake on April 16.

The disaster directly killed 50 people, flattening homes and forcing people to take refuge in shelters.