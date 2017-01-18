U.S. Economist says so-called Trump rally is likely over

The so-called Trump rally, in which stock prices advanced on expectations for incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus, is likely “over,” prominent U.S. economist Allen Sinai said in an interview in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The market “over-anticipates and waits for the reality,” he said. “We are probably going through (it) now.”

However, Sinai also offered the view that if the Trump administration realizes its pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure investments, the U.S. economy will grow 3 percent to 4 percent in 2019 and the dollar’s rise against the yen will be accelerated.

Trump has pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure investments over 10 years and tax cuts. Sinai said that higher personal consumption resulting from tax cuts would be the “biggest engine” for economic growth.

In the U.S. stock market, investors feel the Dow Jones industrial average has stalled just below the threshold of 20,000 after advancing sharply since Trump’s victory in the presidential election in November.

But Sinai said that if Trump’s stimulus plans pass Congress by the second half of 2017, “we will see a pump up of the U.S. economy,” projecting growth of 2.9 percent in 2017 and 3.5 percent in 2018.

Noting that fiscal stimulus will “largely” help the economy, he forecast that the stock market “will go up and people will feel happy.”

On U.S. monetary policy, Sinai described Trump’s large-scale fiscal spending plan as an “external shock” for the Federal Reserve.

The Fed may have to raise interest rates four times in 2017 against three under its current projection because “inflation will be too high,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sinai said the Bank of Japan will keep its massive easing policy. But he also predicted that Japan will return to inflation in the next three to six months.

As for foreign exchange rates, Sinai commented that although the Trump administration will talk up or down the dollar, “economic fundamentals say a stronger dollar.”

He brushed aside the view that trade disputes will break out between Japan and the United States under the Trump administration, saying what Trump sees as problematic is currency policies of China and Mexico.