Labor law violations detected at 6,659 firms across Japan last year

The labor ministry said Tuesday that 6,659 businesses across Japan were found violating labor laws in April-September last year and ordered them to correct the illegal practices.

The law violations were detected through inspections by the ministry’s labor standard supervision offices of over 10,000 businesses that were suspected of forcing employees to work excessively long hours.

As the ministry in April 2016 lowered the monthly overtime limit, or the dividing line for its acknowledgement of whether a worker died from overwork, from 100 hours to 80, the number of inspection targets more than doubled from 4,861 in the same period the previous year.

Specifically, 4,416 businesses were compelling their staff to do illegally long overtime and work on holidays. Among them, overtime exceeded 80 hours per month at 3,450 businesses and even surpassed 200 hours at 116.

Nonpayment of wages was seen in 637 businesses while 1,043 had not conducted medical examinations by doctors or health checkups.