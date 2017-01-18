Tokyo stocks rebound on buying on dips

Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by buying on dips after a two-day fall.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 80.84 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 18,894.37. On Tuesday, the key market gauge tumbled 281.71 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 4.76 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,513.86, after losing 21.54 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a weaker start, following an overnight fall in U.S. equities pushed down by selling of financial issues that had led the rally since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The yen’s rise against the dollar also weighed on Tokyo stocks in the morning, with the Nikkei average briefly losing more than 160 points.

But the market wiped out the losses in the afternoon thanks to buying on dips and the dollar’s turnaround, after the Nikkei average had lost over 470 points in the past two days. The market added gains later in the afternoon.

“Some buybacks also seem to have supported the market” after investors had heavily sold stocks on worries about possible financial market turmoil ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Tuesday, said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

As reported earlier, May outlined a hard Brexit policy, confirming that Britain will leave the European Union’s single market.

“Trading is unlikely to be active until the closely-watched inauguration of Trump as U.S. president on Friday,” Hirano added.

Trump’s recent warning about the dollar’s strength increased uncertainty over the course of the new U.S. administration, an official at another securities firm said.

His inaugural address is expected to draw even more attention, the official said.

Rising issues totaled 929 firms while 928 stocks lost ground on the TSE’s first section, with 145 issues unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.818 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.710 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Fuji Heavy wiped out earlier losses to close higher on the back of a pause in the yen’s rising.

Steel makers JFE Holdings, Kobe Steel and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal attracted buying.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and industrial robot maker Fanuc, all heavyweights among Nikkei average components, were also buoyant.

Other major winners included shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, oil company JX Holdings and brokerage firm Nomura.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo, mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, drug maker Otsuka Holdings and tire maker Bridgestone met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 100 points at 18,830.