Dollar turns around in Tokyo after diving below ¥113

The dollar bounced back above ¥113 in Tokyo by late Wednesday after tumbling below the threshold on incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported frustration with the U.S. currency’s current strength.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.32-33, against ¥113.28-29 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0678-0678, up from $1.0654-0655, and at ¥121.02-02, up from ¥120.71-71.

The greenback’s downside was partly supported by the Nikkei stock average’s rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and dollar demand from Japanese importers, traders said.

“Domestic importers and individual investors moved to buy” the dollar after the currency fell through the ¥113 line for the first time in about a month and a half, said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

But ahead of Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday, “traders are in no mood to bid up (the dollar) aggressively,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said the dollar is “too strong.” The business daily released its first report on the interview late last week.

In overseas trading Tuesday, the greenback sank below ¥112.80 amid concerns about a hard Brexit, including Britain’s exit from the European Union’s single market, ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May. But following the speech, the dollar briefly rallied above ¥113.50.

However, the U.S. currency later fell back on Trump’s dollar remarks, standing below ¥112.70 temporarily in Wednesday morning trading in Tokyo.