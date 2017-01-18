Dentsu finds ad overcharges, is barred by JRA from bidding for month

The Japan Racing Association has barred Dentsu Inc. from participating in bidding for its projects, after authorities sent papers on the major ad agency and one of its senior officials to prosecutors for allegedly forcing two employees to work illegally long hours.

The suspension, effective for one month, was imposed on Dec. 29r, the day after the papers on the firm’s suspected violation of the labor standards law were sent to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The horse racing operator in 2010 amended its standards on companies barred from taking part in its bidding to include those that are punished by relevant government agencies or have papers sent to prosecutors for breach of the labor standards law or other labor acts

Dentsu won 32 orders worth a total of about ¥2.2 billion from the JRA in January-November last year.

Dentsu meanwhile said Tuesday that an in-house investigation has found 997 improper cases of online advertisement services ordered by 96 client companies.

Of the total, valued at ¥114.82 million, Dentsu overcharged clients in 456 sets of online ad services totaling ¥22.18 million. In 40 such overcharging cases worth ¥3.38 million, the company placed smaller numbers of online ads than ordered.

In 541 cases, the company recorded false ad production results or failed to file ad business reports.

In August, Dentsu set up an in-house investigation team led by Executive Vice President Shoichi Nakamoto. The team investigated about 214,000 online ad contracts that 18 Dentsu group companies, including the parent company, received between November 2012 and July 2016.

The team’s preliminary investigation conducted in September found 633 inappropriate contract cases totaling some ¥230 million.

On Tuesday, announcing measures to prevent similar cases from recurring, including increasing personnel, Dentsu punished 17 related executives and other workers with monthly pay cuts of 10 to 20 percent for three months from January.